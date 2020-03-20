Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Boeing from to in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.98.

NYSE:BA opened at $97.71 on Friday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $398.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.