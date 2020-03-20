Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.49. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

