BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS BNCC opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. BNCCORP has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 15.29%.

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

