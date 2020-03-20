B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get B&M EURO VALUE/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BMRRY. ValuEngine downgraded B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $22.64.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.624 dividend. This is an increase from B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

About B&M EURO VALUE/ADR

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (BMRRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M EURO VALUE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.