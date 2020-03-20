Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $3.23 Million Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 52,158 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 862,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after acquiring an additional 100,822 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,737.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 581,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,011,000 after acquiring an additional 549,539 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 259,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $45.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

