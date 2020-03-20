Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $3.21 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,565 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,213,000 after purchasing an additional 435,998 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,994,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $232,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.48.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.96.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

