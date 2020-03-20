Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 8,555 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 1,635.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -142.54 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.31. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.88.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $15,022,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total value of $3,406,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,383,042. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

