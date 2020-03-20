Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 875.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,892 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.6% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,112,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,423,723,000 after buying an additional 472,284 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,887,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,488,000 after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,570 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,452,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,642,000 after acquiring an additional 286,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $57.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

