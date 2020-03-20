Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,940 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,306,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,164,000 after buying an additional 76,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,962,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47,299 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,906,000 after acquiring an additional 409,195 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 70,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,028,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,321,000 after acquiring an additional 85,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,805 shares of company stock worth $10,595,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

NYSE:AMP opened at $95.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.85. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

