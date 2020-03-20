Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,225 MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $125.63 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $119.20 and a 52 week high of $174.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.69. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.22.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

