Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 105,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,000. GrubHub comprises approximately 0.6% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of GrubHub as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in GrubHub by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 119,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of GrubHub by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $51,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,894 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GRUB stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GrubHub Inc has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $80.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. GrubHub’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on GrubHub from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on GrubHub from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

