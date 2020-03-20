Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 407,640 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 195.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,640 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Zynga worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,114,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after buying an additional 483,941 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Zynga by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,518,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after buying an additional 1,612,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zynga by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,628,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,245 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,950,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 160,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZNGA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.21. Zynga Inc has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $7.42.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $6,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,536,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,016,780.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $34,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,478 shares in the company, valued at $838,974.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,590,431 shares of company stock worth $10,227,398 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

