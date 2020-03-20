Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 39,985 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 480.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,985 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $66.70 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.