Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watch Point Trust Co increased its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $79.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

