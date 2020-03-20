Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,588 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,000. Dicks Sporting Goods comprises 0.5% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dicks Sporting Goods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,917,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 575,938 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,503,000 after buying an additional 72,195 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,211 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.15.

DKS stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.81%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

