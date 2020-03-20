Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.86 Million Investment in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 259,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Extended Stay America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,884,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,303,000 after buying an additional 1,270,847 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 2,686.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,500,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,853 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,343,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,889 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after acquiring an additional 198,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,127,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,608,000 after acquiring an additional 811,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

STAY stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $18.76.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.95 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STAY shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extended Stay America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.