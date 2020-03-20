Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of RLI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,451,000 after purchasing an additional 370,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RLI by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,278,000 after buying an additional 37,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in RLI by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 174,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 153,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. RLI Corp has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $99.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.79.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, research analysts predict that RLI Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on RLI from to in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $133,309.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan S. Fleming acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $147,876.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

