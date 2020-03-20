Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Boyd Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Boyd Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

BYD stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $875.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.74%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

