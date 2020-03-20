Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $7.19 Million in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,192,000. Nike comprises 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Nike in the third quarter worth $12,628,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 452.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 107,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 87,697 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE opened at $70.34 on Friday. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

