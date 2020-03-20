Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $5.62 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,838 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,000. Intel accounts for about 0.6% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ThinkEquity started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.16.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.