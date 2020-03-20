Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $9.47 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,065 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises 1.1% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $116.15 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.58. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.30.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.