Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $5.35 Million Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises about 0.6% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $146.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

