Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 245.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises 0.5% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $154.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $266.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.58 and its 200-day moving average is $217.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $264.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.40.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

