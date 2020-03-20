Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 576.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.5% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after acquiring an additional 492,339 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,139,000 after purchasing an additional 275,290 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,020,000 after purchasing an additional 103,589 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,386,526,000 after purchasing an additional 100,878 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,796,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $489.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $518.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $420.60 and a 200-day moving average of $355.34.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $492.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $409.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.96.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total transaction of $5,579,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,392,738.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,063 shares of company stock valued at $14,233,507 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

