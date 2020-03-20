Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,926 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 448,900.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

NYSE ALLY opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Ally Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

