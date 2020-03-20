Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 921.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,851 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.12 and a 200 day moving average of $121.80.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

