Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 155.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,456 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,296,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after acquiring an additional 656,106 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,463,350,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after acquiring an additional 620,579 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,822,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,767,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,770,000 after acquiring an additional 534,256 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average of $85.51.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.16.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

