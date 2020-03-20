Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $17.23 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 395.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 target price (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,322.48.

AMZN stock opened at $1,880.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,977.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,840.70. The company has a market capitalization of $936.35 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

