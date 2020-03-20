Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.24.

Shares of DNKN opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

