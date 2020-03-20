Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 264,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NYSE:MRO opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

