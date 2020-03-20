Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 72,123 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 266.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,123 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 45,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $2,229,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.