Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 323.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,405 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises about 0.6% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

