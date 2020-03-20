Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 305.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,861 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS opened at $85.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average of $99.80. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

