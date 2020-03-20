Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 52,025 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $48.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

