Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,728 Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,728 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,072,000. Mcdonald’s accounts for 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.29.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $149.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.10.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

