Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 88,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,000. Kohl’s makes up 0.5% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Kohl’s by 870.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 431,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 387,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,054,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $75.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.704 per share. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.39%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 58.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kohl’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.