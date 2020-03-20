Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in State Street by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STT. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.87.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

