Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,000. Walt Disney accounts for 0.9% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $412,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.59.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

