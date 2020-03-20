Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 47,741 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,563 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,741 shares during the period. eBay accounts for 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,348 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,672,626 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $168,729,000 after acquiring an additional 98,233 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in eBay by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,115,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $148,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.