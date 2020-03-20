BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $516.00 to $463.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. BlackRock traded as low as $346.02 and last traded at $357.01, with a volume of 33783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $386.76.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from to in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $621.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.18.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total value of $25,045,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $503.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.57.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 30.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

