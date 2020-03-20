Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
BKCC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.
Shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.00 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.74.
In other news, Director Mark S. Lies purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $146,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Keenan purchased 60,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $244,375.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,342.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Blackrock Capital Investment
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
