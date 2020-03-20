Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BKCC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Get Blackrock Capital Investment alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.00 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Lies purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $146,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Keenan purchased 60,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $244,375.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,342.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.