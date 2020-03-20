bitCNY (BITCNY) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.50 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002080 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and CoinTiger. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $133.74 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.79 or 0.02424156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00196622 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00038058 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00037006 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 32,612,900 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

