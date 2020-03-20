BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

BSTC opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.26. BioSpecifics Technologies has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $70.00.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 21.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 106,341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,273 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

