BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (BFRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0221 per share on Monday, March 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ BFRA opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $158.77 million, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $18.32.

About BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

