BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (BFRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0221 per share on Monday, March 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.
NASDAQ BFRA opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $158.77 million, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $18.32.
About BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR
