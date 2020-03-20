Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 13.7% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) fell 13.7% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $21.01, 13,823,239 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 104% from the average session volume of 6,759,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.84). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. Nomura lowered their target price on Bilibili from to in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bilibili from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

