BidaskClub Upgrades Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) to Sell

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 3.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,873,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 151,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 40,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

