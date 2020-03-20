BidaskClub Upgrades CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) to Sell

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CBTX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get CBTX alerts:

Shares of CBTX opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CBTX has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.23.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. CBTX had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CBTX will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CBTX by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CBTX by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in CBTX by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CBTX during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CBTX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 30.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.