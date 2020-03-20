BidaskClub Lowers Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilysys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.20.

Agilysys stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $41.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Pritchett sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $143,700.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,023.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dana Sue Jones bought 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $40,154.90. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Agilysys by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Agilysys by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Agilysys by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

