BidaskClub Downgrades Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Sell

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLVS. Evercore ISI cut Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Clovis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.79 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 280.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,576.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $88,069.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 382.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

