BidaskClub Downgrades Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Strong Sell

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57. Amalgamated Bank has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 114,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

